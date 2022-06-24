Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will visit three West Virginia cities for a free Celebrate America July 4th Concert Tour.
The WSO will be joined by special guests and local talents Eli Lambie and the Mojo Kings and Hip-Hop artist Isaiah Keez. The performance will include best-loved patriotic tunes including the “1812 Overture,” the “Armed Forces Salute,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and will join forces with special guests on original compositions and chart-topping hits including “Don’t Stop Believing,” “September,” “Rolling in the Deep,” “Locked out of Heaven” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”
Stops include Weirton Events Center in Weirton on Friday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in Clarksburg on Saturday, July 2 at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks and Canaan Valley Resort in Canaan Valley on Sunday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
WSO’s final concert will be performed at Heritage Port in Wheeling on Monday, July 4 at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks.
The Celebrate America July 4th Tour is presented by Roxby Development and the Wheeling concert at Heritage Port Amphitheater is sponsored by the city of Wheeling with additional support from WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Reynolds.