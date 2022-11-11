Aviary

Courtesy of National Aviary

The National Aviary in Pittsburgh recently reopened its Wetlands Habitat with new bird species and bird-friendly glass.

The National Aviary has reopened its newly renovated Wetlands Habitat.

The expansive, coastal-inspired habitat features 20,000 square feet of bird-friendly glass by Vitro Architectural Glass; a 20-foot custom sculptural tree with immersive elements for guests and birds alike; new plant and bird species viewable from a resurfaced walkway; and energy efficient enhancements including new mechanical systems and fans.

