The National Aviary has reopened its newly renovated Wetlands Habitat.
The expansive, coastal-inspired habitat features 20,000 square feet of bird-friendly glass by Vitro Architectural Glass; a 20-foot custom sculptural tree with immersive elements for guests and birds alike; new plant and bird species viewable from a resurfaced walkway; and energy efficient enhancements including new mechanical systems and fans.
“As the National Aviary continues our year-long celebration of our 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to welcome our guests back to our second oldest, and our largest, habitat,” said aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy. “Every element of this renovation was designed to support the excellent welfare of our birds, while enhancing the immersive experience of our guests.”
The habitat’s residents include American Flamingos and brown pelicans, wading, swimming, flying, and waddling alongside newcomers to the expansive, naturalistic habitat. New inhabitants include the endangered blue-billed curassow, pink-headed fruit doves, scarlet-faced liocichlas, black-necked stilts, and Puna teal.
The glass panes lining the habitat’s walls and roof, many of which were original to the 1969 construction, were replaced by 20,000-square-feet of glass by Vitro Architectural Glass with Walker Glass bird-friendly glazing. Two glass styles – one fully etched for a frosted look and the other etched with a grassy pattern – are specially designed to help prevent birds from striking windows. The glass also improves energy efficiency by maximizing ultraviolet and natural light transmittance, which helps to warm the habitat and provide beneficial light for plants and birds all year.
The centerpiece of the renovation is a custom fabricated coastal tree sculpted with branches that provide ideal spaces for birds to perch and sun themselves, and sprawling roots and rockwork that create seating for guests to observe the residents of the dynamic habitat. A platform for expert talks and feedings is also built into the structure, enhancing the aviary’s interactive education programs that will deepen guests’ connections to birds and nature.
