Evening Under the Stars

Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will perform "An Evening Under the Stars" at Ligonier Country Club on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Ligonier Country Club are hosting "An Evening Under the Stars," featuring a performance by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The orchestra performance will pay homage to the timeless allure of classic rock, showcasing the power of a full symphony orchestra as it merges with the spirit of rock and roll. The event also includes an auction, food and libations.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription