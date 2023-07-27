Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Ligonier Country Club are hosting "An Evening Under the Stars," featuring a performance by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra, on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m.
The orchestra performance will pay homage to the timeless allure of classic rock, showcasing the power of a full symphony orchestra as it merges with the spirit of rock and roll. The event also includes an auction, food and libations.
