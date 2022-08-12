Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and the Ligonier Country Club have come together to present an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony for a “British Invasion.”
Organizers of the event are inviting guests to enjoy the sounds of music from the Beatles, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and more under the stars.
Guests not only will have a chance to sit with a glass of beer or wine and listen to the orchestra, but will also have a chance to bid on some fantastic prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package, 50/50 raffle, gift baskets and a one-of-a-kind painting created just for this event by featured artist, Doreen Currie.
The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 with the Westmoreland Symphony performing on the deck of the Ligonier Country Club.
Guests are asked to bring their lawn chairs.
Cost per ticket is $65 for adult and $40 for children under 10 years of age which includes entertainment, food and libations.
Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Events List. You can also make a reservation by calling SAMA Ligonier.
The rain date for the event is Monday, Sept. 19.
