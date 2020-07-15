After a temporary closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will reopen Aug. 5.
The operating hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, with new safety policies and procedures. The first hour of each day will be reserved for high-risk individuals to visit the museum.
On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, museum members and essential workers will be welcome for exclusive visits.
Advance online registration for museum admission has now be instituted. Advance registration will help to maintain the required capacity levels in gallery spaces and all other areas of the museum, and will allow for proper social distancing. Admission to the museum remains free. Registration for a visit is available at thewestmoreland.org/visit. Museum members and essential workers may register for the Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 dates at thewestmoreland.org/reopening-weekend.
Masks or face coverings, which cover both one’s mouth and nose, are required for entry and must be worn at all times by visitors and staff. Visitors not in the same party and staff must remain 6 feet apart when moving through the museum. Hands-on activities have been eliminated, and visitors should not bring non-essential items into the museum.
Anyone who is sick or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days should not visit the museum.
For additional information call 724-837-1500.