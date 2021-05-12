The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is presenting an exhibit starting May 30 about the Mexican-American border.
“Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is a collaboration between Richard Misrach and Mexican American artist/composer Guillermo Galindo. They respond to the physical and psychological divide between the United States and Mexico through an exhibit that blends photography, sculpture, sound and found objects. “Border Cantos/Sonic Border” is organized by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark., with additional loans from the artists.
Visitors will be invited to share their stories of movement or migration on a map in the exhibit, and public programming will provide opportunities for community dialogue. In addition, Other Border Wall Project will present a virtual exhibit and podcast series for the Westmoreland highlighting its work on borders locally and nationally throughout the duration of “Border Cantos/Sonic Border,” which will be at the museum through Sept. 5.
Admission to the Westmoreland is free with advance online registration, which is currently required. The museum’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, call 724-837-1500 or visit thewestmoreland.org.