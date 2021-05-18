The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will be offering free art making kits to the community during Community Art Week, which will be happening Wednesday through Sunday.
The kits consist of mosaic glass-to-go kits developed by the Pittsburgh Glass Center and shadowbox art kits created by the Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse. Kits are geared toward adults, teens and children, though small children may require assistance from an adult.
Each kit includes step-by-step instructions and the supplies required for individuals to complete their own mosaics or shadowboxes, though some additional basic supplies like craft glue, scissors, markers and paint may be required to complete the shadowbox art kits. Participants can choose from five different basic mosaic shapes or a surprise shadowbox art activity consisting of various materials.
Video tutorials are also available at the museum’s website, thewestmoreland.org/event/community-art-week/. Participants are also encouraged to share their mosaic glass art or shadowbox art with the museum via social media by sharing a photo or their work in progress or finished piece, using the hashtag #CommunityArtWeek and tagging the museum on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Additional information is available by calling 724-837-1500.