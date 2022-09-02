Two September events from the Westmoreland Historical Society will open the doors to the rich history of Westmoreland County.
Two September events from the Westmoreland Historical Society will open the doors to the rich history of Westmoreland County.
The first is the Main Street Greensburg’s Historic Houses of Worship tour set for Saturday, Sept. 17.
The self-guided tour runs from 10 a.m. 4 p.m., and participants will have the opportunity to tour seven historic houses of worship on Greensburg’s Main Street.
Spanning a period of history from 1784, which was when the first congregation was established, to the construction of the most recent building in 1949, the houses of worship stand today as important works of art and architecture providing insights into Westmoreland County’s Catholic, Protestant, and Jewish ecclesiastical history.
The locations include Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Congregation Emanu-El Israel, Christ’s Church, Trinity United Church of Christ, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church and The First Church of Christ, Scientist.
Advance sale tickets for the tour are $25. Tickets are available at the Westmoreland History Shop in the History Education Center at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, by phone at 724-838-1800 ext. 210, online at westmorelandhistory.org and by email at shop@westmorelandhistory.org.
All ticket holders receive a keepsake booklet with historical information and photos.
On Friday, Sept. 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., the historical society will hold a “Toast the Tour” party at the Marshbank House known as “The Woodlands”. Built in 1938, the house was designed by architect Paul Bartholomew for Robert and Margaretta Marshbank.
The evening will feature cocktails and hearty hors d’oeuvres by Rizzo’s, along with a private tour of the home. Tickets for the party are $75 and require advance purchase by visiting westmorelandhistory.org.
