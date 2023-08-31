The Westmoreland Historical Society is opening doors to the rich history of the county during two events featuring tours of local historic homes.
On Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the “Toast the Tour” party, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Rizzo’s, along with a private house tour, will be held at the Joseph and Alma Cote House (circa 1929) known historically as Hillcrest-Grey Gables, or more recently, the Bishop’s House, on Greenridge Road in Greensburg’s Maplewood Terrace development. This will be the first time that guests will be invited to tour the house following an extensive five-year renovation by the current owner.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., participants on the self-guided tour will have the opportunity to tour seven houses in the Mount Pleasant area. Corresponding with Westmoreland County’s 250th anniversary, this year’s houses focus on the decades of history between the 1780s and the early 20th century.
Mount Pleasant was laid out in 1797 and became a borough in 1828. The early development of the town was the result of agriculture and transportation related activities along the Glades Pike (Route 31). The coming of the railroad in 1871 brought industrial interests and eventually extraction of coal and production of coke. The tour includes early log houses and cabins of the first settlements to large-scale houses of key business owners and industrialists exhibiting a variety of building techniques and styles contributing to the county’s architectural richness.
Advance sale tickets for the Saturday tour are $25. Tickets for the “Toast the Tour” cocktail party are $75 and require advance purchase.
Tickets are available at the Westmoreland History Shop in the History Education Center at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, by phone at 724-838-1800, ext. 210, online at westmorelandhistory.org, or by email at office@westmorelandhistory.org. All ticket holders will receive a map with directions to each location and a keepsake booklet with historical information and photos.
