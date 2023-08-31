The Westmoreland Historical Society is opening doors to the rich history of the county during two events featuring tours of local historic homes.

On Friday, Sept. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the “Toast the Tour” party, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Rizzo’s, along with a private house tour, will be held at the Joseph and Alma Cote House (circa 1929) known historically as Hillcrest-Grey Gables, or more recently, the Bishop’s House, on Greenridge Road in Greensburg’s Maplewood Terrace development. This will be the first time that guests will be invited to tour the house following an extensive five-year renovation by the current owner.

