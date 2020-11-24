The Westmoreland Cultural Trust recently launched its “Keep the Arts Alive” campaign to preserve the organization from the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Since mid-March, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust has seen more than 100 shows canceled at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg and more than 250 events have been called off at the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center. The absence of events and activities has resulted in an anticipated loss of revenue approaching $500,000.
“As an organization whose mission is to bring people together to celebrate the arts, the pandemic has been devastating,” said April Kopas, the CEO of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust. “The Trust relies heavily on contributions and ticket revenues, and, with the closure of the theatre, we are struggling to preserve and maintain the nearly 100-year-old historic community asset without any consistent, viable income.”
Donations to the “Keep the Arts Alive” campaign can be made online at www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org or www.thepalacetheatre.org or by phone at 724-836-1123.