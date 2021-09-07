The Westmoreland Cultural Trust is celebrating Broadway’s return with “Back to Broadway: An Evening of Timeless Songs From Classic Broadway Shows” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center at 7:30 p.m.
The concert will feature five Broadway artists performing selections from the Great White Way’s golden era, along with songs from such contemporary musicals as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Wicked” and “Hamilton.”
For more information go online to www.westmorelandculturaltrust.org.