The Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation is offering grants to nonprofit organizations to support arts-related projects and activities that will benefit county residents.
Arts organizations and governmental units involved in the production or display of arts activities are eligible to apply. Eligible arts activities include projects involving music, theater, dance, puppetry and other performing and visual arts.
An independent review board will evaluate all applications received by Tuesday, March 29. Up to 60% project funding is available for direct costs of proposed projects. Funding cannot be used for general administration, capital expenses or in-kind costs. Projects that are not open to the general public, take place outside Westmoreland County, have a religious purpose, or serve as vehicles for prizes, fund raising, or academic credit are also not eligible for funding.
Funds are available for projects taking place from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, either in person or virtually. Applicants will be notified of grant awards by May 31. The application is available online at www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks or by calling Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950.