After a two-year hiatus, WestCo Roller Derby will host its first match on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Sportszone.
The team, while practicing in the interim, had little opportunity to compete, as many teams were unable to play and several others folded operations.
Captain and President Sarah Welch of Youngwood, known as Sham Pain Sadie, is excited to roll out into competition,
“It will be great to see old friends and new faces in the sport. This is chance to showcase a sport that is unique in our area and provide the audience with a fun night out.”
Code Red, Karen Struble Myers of Unity, is a longstanding member of the team starting her tenure more than a decade ago.
“I was always athletic, but there are few places you can actively play sports past a certain age. Roller derby gives women that opportunity. I’m still playing at 44 and will continue to do so as long as it’s possible,” she said.
The team, with members ranging from their 20s to their 40s, holds periodic recruitment events during the year as well as learn-to-play derby boot camps, which allow participants to learn basic skills necessary for game play. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/westcoderby.
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door and group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.
