"We Shall Not Be Moved," a timely exploration of past and present struggles that suggests an alternate future through the eyes of its young protagonists, will be presented at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center in Pittsburgh starting Saturday.

The performances combine spoken word, contemporary movement, video projection, classical, R&B, and jazz singing, and a brooding and joyful score filled with place, purpose, and possibility. 

