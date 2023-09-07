Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host a concert by Mark Houghton and Rodrigo Ojeda Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center as part of its Performing Arts Series.
The free concert, open to the public, will serve as the first of the 2023-24 academic year.
Houghton, of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, will perform a French horn recital, accompanied by Ojeda, assistant teaching professor of coaching and accompanying at Carnegie Mellon University, on piano. Standard works for French horn and piano will serve as the repertoire for the evening.
Houghton has been a member of the horn section of the PSO since 2014. He is a prizewinner of national solo horn competitions, and has appeared as a guest artist or soloist with many notable orchestras and music festivals.
Venezuelan-born Ojeda discovered his passion for music at an early age, and started taking piano lessons at 10. By age 15, he was invited to perform Tchaikovsky First Piano Concerto with the Gran Mariscal de Ayacucho Orchestra, which was broadcast live on radio and television in Caracas, Venezuela.
