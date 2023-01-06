Waynesburg University’s Music Program will host its 13th Annual Conducting Symposium Feb. 3 and 4 in the Marsh Center.
Dr. Ronda DePriest, former director of the Music Program and associate professor of instrumental music at Waynesburg University, will serve as the guest clinician.
”The Waynesburg University Conducting Symposium has been providing opportunities for developing conductors to learn from the best musicians in America for well over a decade,” said Eric Brewer, instructor of music at Waynesburg University. “Valuable time on the podium in front of a collegiate ensemble gives aspiring band directors a chance to improve their conducting skills with the top wind band leaders in the United States.”
DePriest recently completed her 16th year as director of the Waynesburg University Music Program. She is a 2010 recipient of the Lucas-Hathaway Teaching Award and has 40 years of teaching experience in both public and private schools in several states across the country.
During her time at Waynesburg, DePriest oversaw much of the recent growth and development of the music program. With the support of Waynesburg University, Volkwein’s Music of Pittsburgh and the American School Band Director’s Association Pennsylvania Chapter, DePriest instituted the annual Conducting Symposium, which has now hosted clinicians for more than 12 years.
She is the owner and operator of RED Music Services in Waynesburg, where she offers her expertise to serve as a guest conductor for area honor bands and as a clinician for music education clinics, conferences and symposia. She also provides services as an arranger and transcriber of various music ensembles.
Musicians interested in attending the symposium can participate in three ways: as a Conducting Fellow, an adult observer or a high school observer. Registration prices vary depending on participation level.
For more information or to register, contact Brewer at eric.brewer@wayensburg.edu or 724-852-3420. The deadline to register is Jan. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.