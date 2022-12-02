Waynesburg University’s Department of Fine Arts will host TUBACHRISTMAS, a free concert event, on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center.
Tuba, baritone and euphonium players are invited to participate in this festive concert. Registration is $10 and will be collected at the door. Participants should plan to arrive at 5 p.m. for setup and rehearsal.
Waynesburg University has hosted a regional TUBACHRISTMAS concert since 2008. It features an arrangement of traditional Christmas carols performed by the TUBACHRISTMAS ensemble, with opportunities for the audience to sing along.
”Imagine a cozy scene out of a Rockwell painting, with all your nearest and dearest gathered with red cheeks upturned and mouths open to make a joyful noise,” said Eric Brewer, instructor of music at Waynesburg University. “Now, add a collection of tubas, baritones and euphoniums. I honestly don’t think there is a better Christmas scene.”
Created in 1974 by Harvey Phillips, MERRY TUBACHRISTMAS is celebrating its 49th anniversary this year. Concerts will be presented in more than 300 cities throughout the United States and internationally, with as many as 100 participants depending on the location.
These worldwide Christmas concerts are presented with permission from the Harvey Phillips Foundation, Inc.
