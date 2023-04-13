The Waynesburg University Lamplighters Touring Choir will hold a benefit concert at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, April 15 in the Goodwin Performing Arts Center on campus.
During the concert, choir singers will present solos, duets and ensemble numbers from a variety of popular musicals. The audience can expect to hear familiar tunes chosen and performed by all members of the choir.
The purpose of the concert is to raise funding for the choir's annual spring tour. In May, the Lamplighters will travel to Savannah, Georgia, where they will offer Christian music concerts at local schools, senior centers and churches.
The Saturday concert is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted at the door.
For more information, contact Melanie Catana, director of choral music, at mcatana@waynesburg.edu or 724-852-7639.
