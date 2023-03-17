Originally scheduled for the pandemic-shortened season of 2019-20, the Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) finally will bring "At the Movies" to the stage.

"Music has always been recognized as a powerful medium to affect our mood and outlook," said Yugo Ikach, the WSO artistic director. "From ancient Greece to today. Nowhere is that more apparent than with film. You would be hard-pressed to name a great movie that did not have a great film score. ..."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In