Originally scheduled for the pandemic-shortened season of 2019-20, the Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) finally will bring "At the Movies" to the stage.
"Music has always been recognized as a powerful medium to affect our mood and outlook," said Yugo Ikach, the WSO artistic director. "From ancient Greece to today. Nowhere is that more apparent than with film. You would be hard-pressed to name a great movie that did not have a great film score. ..."
Music from a wide range of films spanning decades and genres will be performed, including music from "Titanic," "Cinema Paradiso," "JFK," "Jurassic Park," "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and more.
Ten local high school students will perform with the WSO as part of the orchestra's annual Side by Side program, in which students are paired with WSO musician mentors in rehearsals for and the performance of a regular season concert. The program allows student musicians to discover if they would like to play with a community or professional orchestra after high school.
A digital version of "At the Movies" was released during the 2020-21 season and is available at washsym.org.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Washington & Jefferson College's Olin Fine Arts Center. Tickets will be available at the door, by calling 1-888-71-TICKETS, or by going online to washsym.org.
