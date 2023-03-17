The Washington Symphony Orchestra is seeking applicants for its Young Artist and Young Vocalist competitions.
The Young Artist Competition is open to students in grades 9-12 who play brass, harp, percussion, piano, strings, or woodwinds, and are students in or residents of Washington County. Students who audition must be prepared to play one movement of a standard repertoire piece for solo and orchestra. An accompanist is required for the audition.
The Young Vocalist Competition also is open to students in grades 9-12. They must be students in or residents of Washington County. Students must be prepared to sing a classical composition or musical theater piece for solo and orchestra. An accompanist is required for the audition.
The application deadline for both contests is Friday, March 31. All the auditions will be at the Olin Fine Arts Center on the Washington & Jefferson College campus on the evening of Tuesday, April 4. The winners will each receive a $1,000 prize and will have the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the orchestra during its concerts May 26-27.
Applications can be found at www.washsym.org. Copies can also be requested by calling 724-223-9796 and leaving a message, or by sending an email message to info@washsym.org.
