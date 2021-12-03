For the first time since March 1, 2020, the full Washington Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will take the stage indoors with its holiday performance “Ho Ho Ho with the WSO” this Saturday and Sunday.
“This past year has certainly presented challenges we could have never imagined,” said Yugo Ikach, the symphony’s artistic director.
To allow more flexibility for social distancing, the concerts will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds on North Main Street in Washington. This will be the WSO’s first time at the venue. The remaining two concerts in the 2021-22 season will take place in March and May at Trinity High School, the WSO’s usual venue.
The Washington Jazz Orchestra will present a pre-concert program 30 minutes before the WSO start time each day. Then, during the concert, the WSO will engage the Jazz Orchestra in a “battle of the bands” of sorts, with the WSO playing selections from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and the Jazz Orchestra responding with selections from Duke Ellington’s “The Jazz Nutcracker.”
Trinity Middle School and High School chamber choirs and St. James Parish Choir will be joining the WSO for the “Hallelujah Chorus” and “Christmas Day.” There will be an opportunity for the audience to sing along on “Deck the Halls” and “Twelve Days of Christmas.” Other selections in the program will include three works by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online at washsym.org or by calling 1-888-71-TICKETS. Tickets are also available at the following locations: Citizens Library in Washington, the Peters Township Public Library, and the WSO office on East Wheeling Street, which is open by appointment only.
For an appointment, call 724-223-9796.
Tickets will also be available at the door.