Heaps of ribs and big doses of classic rock and country will be on offer at the Washington County Rib and Music Fest this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
The event will include rib vendors seen on the TLC reality TV series "BBQ Pitmasters." Among those set to appear are Off the Bone BBQ, Jim's Smokin' Que, Gullah Q and Low Country BBQ.
The musical part of the festival will start with Yinz N' Roses, a Pittsburgh-based Guns N' Roses tribute band, at 6 p.m. Friday. It will continue Saturday with a 12:30 p.m. performance by Justin Fabus, a Pittsburgh-based country singer, and at 5 p.m. with Maximum Voltage, an AC/DC tribute act. On Sunday, Exit the Arena will be on at 12:30 p.m. Exit the Arena is a Pittsburgh-area tribute act that tips the hat to Journey, Bon Jovi and others.
