}Washington County Historical Society will present “Night of the Living Dead” Oct. 8 at Madeline’s Garden at the LeMoyne House, 49 East Maiden St.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m and the movie begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at the gate or online at wchspa.org/events. Concessions will be available. Those attending are asked to bring their own blanket or chair.
