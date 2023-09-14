Gary Racan and the Studio E-Band will perform the first Washington County Warrior’s Rock Concert, with event proceeds benefiting the veterans at the City Mission’s Crabtree-Kovacicek Veterans House.
The concert, a moving tribute to veterans, will showcase local vets sharing their military experience at Wild Things Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 28. Some of the veteran honorees for this event include a Medal of Honor recipient from the Vietnam War, a retired general officer, and a Gold Star family.
Gary Racan and the Studio E-Band will provide music for all ages and all genres to renew concertgoers' patriotism. The musical tribute will be followed by fireworks. All proceeds will benefit the Washington City Mission’s Crabtree-Kovacicek Veteran’s House, a 22-bed facility for homeless veterans on West Wheeling Street.
“This is a phenomenal event and is a deeply touching experience for the concert-goers,” said Dr. Sally Mounts, chief development officer for City Mission and an Army veteran. “The honorees tell their stories through video taken prior to the concert. At the concert, Gary and his band share their talents by adding music that enhances the veterans moving stories of serving our country. We are even expecting a surprise local singer to join the mix adding even more hometown pride to this event. We can’t wait for this concert, and we’re honored to be the recipient of the proceeds.”
Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, $25, and $45, and can be purchased at www.warriorsrock.org or at the gate.
