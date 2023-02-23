Those interested in volunteering at Historic Hanna’s Town & Westmoreland History Education Center are encouraged to attend the first volunteer meeting of the year.
Topics at the meeting will include discussing various volunteer opportunities and getting to know one another.
Volunteers can work with the public by greeting visitors, leading programs and tours and helping at the museum shop, or they can assist behind the scenes, helping in the library, setting up for events or caring for the gardens.
Volunteer hours are flexible and customizable, and there are many ways to get involved to help preserve and share local history.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 inside the Westmoreland Education History Center at 809 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg.
