Voicez on Fire, a new show choir comprised of students from Mon Valley schools, will make its debut Oct. 15 at 11:30 am at Chess Park in Monongahela.
The group will be performing along with the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts Regimental Fife and Drum Corp and the Pittsburgh Legends Band in conjunction with events scheduled for the day.
The group will have its second performance that same day at 4 p.m. at Belle Vernon Community Park.
Voicez on Fire is a project under the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) that provides an opportunity for students to come together to sing, dance and entertain.
Under the direction of Annette Buffer, students are encouraged to create and collaborate on dance routines for contemporary songs.
The students are involved in many activities including Charleroi Area High School Band, the Regimental Fife and Drum Corps and the Junior Twin Coaches Stage Band.
Voicez also will be providing entertainment for “The Big Show” in November and for several scheduled Christmas events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.