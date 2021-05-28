A virtual discussion on engineering as a new frontier in medical training and research is set for 7 p.m. June 7 as part of the Carnegie Science Center’s Virtual Cafe Sci, a monthly, free lecture series exploring contemporary science issues.
In the discussion, Dr. Rana Zakerzadeh, assistant professor of engineering at Duquesne University, will introduce sophisticated engineering tools to explore cardiovascular disease.
The Virtual Cafe Sci is free, but preregistration is required to receive the webinar link. For additional information, call 412-237-3400 or visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.