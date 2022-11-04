The Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western PA (MGA) is hosting its third Virtual Holiday Paint & Sip Celebration on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For a $50 donation to MGA, participants will receive the supplies needed for their own snowflake-inspired art and two bottles of wine from Kavic Winery of Carnegie. A link to the event will also be sent so participants can follow along with an instructor to create the art.
The wine tasting will be led by Michael and Patricia Kavic from Kavic Winery.
Other planned activities include a holiday trivia contest, a virtual silent auction, a basket raffle and a 50-50 drawing.
Myasthenia Gravis is often called the “snowflake disease” because the autoimmune disorder has no known cause or cure, and manifests itself differently in every patient. MGA believes that having participants create snowflake-inspired art will not only produce a beautiful decoration, but will also help raise awareness about the disorder.
For more information, contact MGA at mgaoffice@mgawpa.org or by phone at 412-566-1545.
