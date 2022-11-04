The violins have traveled the globe, touching listeners in Berlin, Rome, London, Paris and many other cities. In 2023, Pittsburgh will host a treasured collection of instruments played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust, offering powerful stories of hope and perseverance.
Years in the making, “Violins of Hope” will be at the Posner Center at Carnegie Mellon University starting Oct. 7, 2023, and continuing through Nov. 21, 2023.
The collection belongs to Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein, the founder of “Violins of Hope” and the son of a Holocaust survivor. For more than 30 years, he has devoted his life to finding and restoring the violins. Each violin, viola and cello has a unique story that has connected listeners around the world to the history of the Holocaust.
“Violins of Hope” will be supported by numerous events and programming throughout the region, including concerts and cultural arts programs; speakers and panel discussions; interfaith programming; and more.
A website, violinsofhopepittsburgh.com has been created that will have additional information. Further details will be announced in 2023.
