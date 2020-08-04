Vintage “Base Ball” is returning to the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village outside Avella from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22.
Meadowcroft’s annual event will feature a doubleheader exhibition match between two of the region’s top vintage “base ball” teams: the Addison Mountain Stars and the Somerset Frosty Sons of Thunder.
Vintage base ball – originally written as two words – recreates America’s pastime as it was played in the 1860s, using period uniforms, rules and equipment. Fans will notice some key differences between vintage base ball and the modern-day sport, including underhanded pitching and no gloves.
Social distancing is encouraged and face coverings are required inside Meadowcroft’s visitor center and other indoor spaces, and when visitors and staff are near others.The game is included with a regular Meadowcroft admission.
For more information, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org/meadowcroft/visit.