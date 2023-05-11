An immersive international touring exhibition from Denmark allows visitors to the PPG Science Pavilion in Pittsburgh to imagine themselves as part of Viking culture.
"Vikings: Warriors of the North Sea," explores the the 8th to 11th centuries -- a time of colonization, conquest, and plunder, but also a period when towns with trades, specialized crafts, professions, and communication networks were established.
The exhibit includes more than 140 authentic Viking artifacts, among them a full-sized replica of a Viking boat, and explores seven themes, allowing patrons to learn about their culture, trade, weapons and beliefs.
It has been produced in partnership by The National Museum of Denmark, MuseumsPartner in Austria, and Pointe-á-Calliére, Montréal Archaeology and History Complex of Québec, with the collaboration of Ubisoft Montréal.
The PPG Science Pavilion is located at the Carnegie Science Center, which is closed Tuesdays, May 16 and 23 and Saturday, June 30.
Monday, May 15 through Friday, June 30, timed tickets to the exhibit are $4 off, with use of the promotional code VIKINGS4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.