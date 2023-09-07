'Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show'

"Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show" will come to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.

Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego, Thelma "Mama" Harper are set to take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Sept. 16.

“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show," set for 7 p.m., starts with Lawrence, who got her start on the "The Carol Burnett Show," and segues into Harper, the sometimes prickly, always opinionated matriarch of the show "Mama's Family." The series ran for six years, but Lawrence created the character at age 24, during her time on Burnett's show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription