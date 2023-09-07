Emmy Award-winning comedienne Vicki Lawrence and her alter ego, Thelma "Mama" Harper are set to take the stage at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Saturday, Sept. 16.
“Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show," set for 7 p.m., starts with Lawrence, who got her start on the "The Carol Burnett Show," and segues into Harper, the sometimes prickly, always opinionated matriarch of the show "Mama's Family." The series ran for six years, but Lawrence created the character at age 24, during her time on Burnett's show.
“My new show will not be a retrospective,” Lawrence said. “We are designing a show that is a mixture of stand-up comedy, music and my observations about real life.”
While most known for her acting and comedic talents, Lawrence also earned a gold record for the 1973 hit, “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia.”
“I think people will get a kick out of the things Mama has an opinion about. ... Where Mama is concerned, expect the unexpected. There’s really nothing she can’t do,” Lawrence said. “I hope people will be pleasantly surprised by a side of Vicki they may never have seen … I know they will be looking forward to Mama, and for her part, that crazy old gal will be up to the challenge.”
Tickets for “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show" range in price from $45 to $99, and can be purchased by calling 724-836-8000 or online at www.thepalacetheatre.org. The show is presented by Latshaw Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.