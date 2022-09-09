An exhibit of artwork featuring Ukrainian icons will run through Nov. 18 at the Verostko Center for the Arts on the campus of St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

“East Meets West: Women Icon Makers of West Ukraine” pays tribute to eight artists, students of a new school of iconography in the cultural center of Lviv, Ukraine, who blend traditional Byzantine iconography, modernist painting techniques and elements of Eastern European folk art to visualize Christian narratives as both ancient and accessible. In a field historically dominated by men, these women are elaborating on historical conventions, viewing the practice of icon making as a living tradition that entices prayer and contemplation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In