“The Velvet Underground & Nico: Scepter Studio Sessions” is opening at the Andy Warhol Museum on Friday, May 12.
The exhibit highlights the Velvet Underground and the music from their first recording sessions in April 1966 at Scepter Studios in New York City. The exhibit centers on the original tapes of the nine initial tracks recorded by the band, recently identified while processing Andy Warhol’s archive at the Warhol. These mono reel-to-reel tapes feature alternate versions and mixes of the songs later issued on “The Velvet Underground & Nico” in 1967, which was produced by Warhol and is often referred to as the “banana album,” since it featured a peel-away banana on the cover designed by Warhol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.