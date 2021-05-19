Vaccines are among the most significant achievements of public health. Beginning Thursday, the Carnegie Science Center is hosting a three-part Vaccine Speaker Series to engage the community in panel discussions with local and national experts on COVID-19, vaccines, and the immune system.
Each free webinar will focus on a different topic – vaccine science and safety Thursday, community health June 10, and what’s next for public health July 1 – followed by a moderated Q&A with the panelists.
The events are free, but pre-registration is required at carnegiesciencecenter.org to receive the webinar link.