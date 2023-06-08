VFW Band Photo 5-2023.jpg

The 50-member VFW Post 8543 Band will play three free concerts in Uniontown this summer.

Fayette County's VFW Post 8543 Band will play three concerts this summer.

Bandmaster Rich Mille, said the 50-member ensemble, including four vocalists, is looking forward to upcoming concerts in June and July with the first being their “Spring Into Summer” concert at The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m..

