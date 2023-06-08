Fayette County's VFW Post 8543 Band will play three concerts this summer.
Bandmaster Rich Mille, said the 50-member ensemble, including four vocalists, is looking forward to upcoming concerts in June and July with the first being their “Spring Into Summer” concert at The State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m..
Miller said the band will play a variety of styles of music including marches, pop songs, ballads, rock and other genres. Their 18-piece Swing Band, led by Bob Menear, will play songs from the 1940s to the 1980s.
“It’s on Father’s Day, so we’re saying to pick up dad, take him to church, take him to lunch and then take him to a concert,” Miller said.
The second show will be part of the Herald-Standard-sponsored Founding Day in Uniontown as the band will play at Bailey Park on Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. prior to Fireworks Over Fayette.
While the band is no stranger to that show, this year they’ll be on a stage erected on the park’s baseball field.
“It should be interesting,” Miller said. “The stage is in deep center field at the flagpole.”
Miller said those attending can bring lawn chairs and blankets so they can sit and relax on the field during the show, and stick around to see the fireworks, sponsored by members of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, light up the sky.
The final show will be a third-time's-a-charm concert at Storey Square in Uniontown on Thursday, July 27 at 5:30 p.m. from which the band had been rained out for the past two years.
“We’re glad to be back there,” Miller said, adding that the previous years they played at Storey Square, the area was packed with people.
For the June 17 show at The State Theatre, there’s no admission cost, but a good-will donation is asked to be made to City Mission-Living Stones Inc.
The two shows in July are public performances and are also free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.