Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus will hold its annual Concert on the Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 26 with a performance from U2 tribute band Unforgettable Fire.
The free event, open to the public, will feature a fireworks display after the show at the Lemont Furnace campus.
Unforgettable Fire started in 1995 as one of the very first U2 Tribute Bands to ever perform in America. After over 28 years of performing throughout the east coast and beyond, UF have formed the reputation of being the preeminent U2 Tribute Show in North America.
The band strives to present a truly authentic U2 experience, both sonically, and visually. In addition to performing an array of U2 material from pre-“Boy” to the most recent “Songs of Experience,” the band uses elements like wardrobe to lighting to recreate a live U2 concert setting for their audience.
In 2015, U2 members The Edge and Adam Clayton, crashed Unforgettable Fire’s show at The Cutting Room in New York City. They joined UF onstage, performing “Out Of Control” and “Where The Streets Have No Name."
In October 2021 Unforgettable Fire was featured on the series premiere of “Clash of The Cover Bands” on E!, executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, with judges Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor, and Ester Dean. UF won their episode.
Campus opens at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.