Two Pittsburgh museums have been named best museums in the United States by USA Today.
The Senator John Heinz History Center has been voted the second-best history museum as part of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2023 Awards.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Two Pittsburgh museums have been named best museums in the United States by USA Today.
The Senator John Heinz History Center has been voted the second-best history museum as part of USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice 2023 Awards.
In January, a special panel of USA Today editors selected the History Center as one of America's top museums. Then, readers and fans placed their votes online throughout the month. The History Center garnered enough votes to place No. 2 on the list overall.
And the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh placed second in the USA Today 10 Best Reader's Choice 2023 Awards for Best Children's Museum.
This is the fourth consecutive honor for the Children's Museum in the USA Today poll. It was one of 20 museums recognized on a preliminary basis by a panel of family travel experts for its engaging, interactive experiences. USA Today readers were then invited to choose their 10 favorites from a list through online voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.