The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is opening two new exhibits by Pittsburgh artists Friday.
“The Pittsburgh Left,” at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city. It will be at Space through Sunday, Oct. 23.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is opening two new exhibits by Pittsburgh artists Friday.
“The Pittsburgh Left,” at the gallery Space in downtown Pittsburgh, looks at how various artists look at the city. It will be at Space through Sunday, Oct. 23.
At 707 Penn Gallery, “Use What You Got” is the debut solo exhibit of works created by autodidactic multi-disciplinary artist atiya jones. It will be at the gallery through Sunday, Nov. 20.
Hours at both galleries are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, go online to TrustArts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.