The Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star Trails are hosting Comedy Nights on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Colton Hall in Claridge and on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Youngwood Fire Hall.
Both shows will feature professional touring comedians, raffles, 50/50 drawings, basket auctions, a cash bar and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows are recommended for ages 21 and up.
For the Claridge show, tickets are $35 per person and include dinner. All proceeds benefit the ongoing maintenance of the Westmoreland Heritage and Five Star trails. Tickets are available at Ginny’s Neighborhood Pizza Joint in Export.
For the Youngwood show, tickets are $30 and include dinner. All proceeds benefit park and trail projects in Westmoreland County. Tickets are available at Hayden’s Pharmacy in Youngwood.
Tickets for either show can also be purchased at the Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation office or by calling 724-830-3950.
Groups of eight or more can reserve tables at both locations.
Business sponsorships are also available. Those interested in becoming an event sponsor can call 724-830-3959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.