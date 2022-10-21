Ever since Chris Rowan purchased the so-called Buffalo Bill house a year ago, one question has oft been asked: Is the iconic house haunted?
“Well, we’re going to find out on Oct, 30,” said Rowan.
The Layton house was used in the filming of the 1991 Academy Award winning movie “The Silence of the Lambs” as the dwelling of the film’s antagonist, the serial killer Buffalo Bill. The home was featured in the movie’s climax, when FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodi Foster’s character in the movie) has a showdown with Bill.
Opened for overnight stays, tours, on-location filming, special events and weddings, merchandise (even their own brand of lotion for putting on the skin), contests and giveaways, Rowan has turned the 112-year-old home into a location for all things “The Silence of the Lambs.”
Features of the house include a spiderweb of movie memorabilia, fan art from around the world, an animatronic replica of Anthony Hopkins as Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a retro-inspired game room called “Buffalo Bill’s Playhouse” and, last but not least, the infamous well in the basement, which was reconstructed by special effects legend Tom Savini and his students at the Douglas Education Center in Monessen.
Given the home’s age and pedigree, Rowan said he’s always wondered if it’s haunted, so he decided to bring in an expert.
On Sunday, Oct. 30, Buffalo Bill’s House will host “The Spirit of Buffalo Bill’s, an Experiment in Paranormal Profiling.” Guests will join TV personality, paranormal researcher, lecturer and author Brian J. Cano, who will lead an evening of investigative intrigue to help get some answers during a paranormal hunt.
Cano is a featured analyst for Travel Channel’s “Paranormal Caught on Camera” and “Doomsday Caught on Camera,” along with lending his paranormal skills to other shows.
Rowan said there are 20 tickets available, including 12 general admission slots and eight VIP slots. General admission includes a tour of the house, a Q&A session with Cano, dinner and refreshments, and a paranormal investigation from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The VIP tickets also include all of that, plus an overnight stay, a special investigation time, a late night screening of “The Silence of the Lambs,” a light breakfast and a Buffalo Bill’s House gift bag of branded souvenirs.
Tickets are $250 for general admission and $750 for VIP. To book tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-spirit-of-buffalo-bill-tickets-406320113397A. A detailed agenda will be provided upon booking.
For more information on Buffalo Bill’s House, visit www.buffalobillshouse.com or call 1-833-283-3245.
