Capturing the harmonies and chemistry of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham, tribute band Fleetwood Mac Mania heads to the stage for one night next week at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.
Each veteran player in Fleetwood Mac Mania, which has been touring since 2007, strives to recreate the look and feel of Fleetwood Mac. The show, on Wednesday, June 8 at 7:30 p.m., also includes the solo hits of Stevie Nicks.
Tickets range in price from $20 to $45 and can be purchased at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000.