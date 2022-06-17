Buffalo Bill's house

Courtesy of Alexis Falatsky Photography

Buffalo Bill’s House in Perryopolis, which was used in the movie, “The Silence of the Lambs,” is offering tours this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tours are being offered of Buffalo Bill’s House, filming location for the cinematic climax of “The Silence of the Lambs,” for Father’s Day weekend (June 17-19).

Tours will be conducted by Chris Rowan, the owner of the house in Perryopolis, and will last between 90 minutes to two hours. During the tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety, as well as the sprawling property.

Tours run Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 am. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.

Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House.

Tours are $65 per person and can be booked at www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours.

