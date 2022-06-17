Tours are being offered of Buffalo Bill’s House, filming location for the cinematic climax of “The Silence of the Lambs,” for Father’s Day weekend (June 17-19).
Tours will be conducted by Chris Rowan, the owner of the house in Perryopolis, and will last between 90 minutes to two hours. During the tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit the home in its entirety, as well as the sprawling property.
Tours run Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 am. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
Guests will be permitted to take pictures and video of their favorite on-site “Silence” filming locations, and re-enact scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill’s House.
Tours are $65 per person and can be booked at www.buffalobillshouse.com/upcoming-tours.