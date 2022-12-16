Touchstone Center for Crafts is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibit and online auction at Fallingwater through the end of December.
The exhibition “Touchstone: A Half-Century of Craft” is set up at the Speyer Gallery at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater in Mill Run. Participating Touchstone artists created works that were inspired by Fallingwater for the exhibit.
The art showing and auction started in October and runs through Dec. 31, with online bidding ending at 11:55 p.m. that day.
Access to the exhibition is included with guided architectural tours and grounds passes at Fallingwater.
The auction is a fundraiser for Touchstone Center for Crafts.
To take part in the online auction, visit touchstonecrafts.org or call 724-329-1370 for more information.
