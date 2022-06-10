Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington is celebrating 50 years of pioneering craft education at their annual Open House on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event will showcase the 150-acre campus, studios and galleries as well as many local and regional artists and partner organizations.
Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, craft activities, studio demonstrations, visit two brand-new gallery exhibitions, shop the gallery store and artist pop-up shops, and meet representatives from partner organizations.
The event is scheduled rain or shine with many of the activities indoors.
Due to limited parking, visitors should park at Christian W. Klay Winery, 412 Fayette Springs Road, Chalkhill, and take the free shuttle buses to the campus.
Shuttles will run from the winery beginning at 10:30 a.m. until final departure from Touchstone at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.touchstonecrafts.org and select “Open House,” or call 724-329-1370.