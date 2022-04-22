Seventies and eighties rockers Jefferson Starship will touch down in Greensburg for a show on Thursday, April 28.
Jefferson Starship’s five members describe themselves as both a “family” and a “gang,” which comes across in their robust live performances across the U.S. and over five continents. The band was founded with members of the former Jefferson Airplane, producing hits that included “White Rabbit,” “Volunteers,” and “Fast Buck Freddie.”
The Thursday show is slated for 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Tickets range in price from $28 to $75 and are available at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000.