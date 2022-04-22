When Tony Danza first started doing live shows in 1995, he was nervous, and admittedly, didn’t quite know what he was doing, so he’d begin each show with a self-deprecating joke.
“I said to them, ‘If you haven’t seen my act before, you probably have a few questions. The big question – the huge question – is what does he do?’,” Danza said.
The answers to that question are many.
The actor is most well known for his roles on hit television shows like “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss?,” and has appeared in several feature films.
However, he’s never stopped exploring new ways to entertain.
Danza also taught 10th grade English at a Philadelphia high school for one year, which spawned the documentary series “Teach” on A&E. He took a turn at writing, too, penning the book, “I’d Like to Apologize to Every Teacher I Ever Had: My Year as a Rookie Teacher at Northeast High”.
Danza has also taken to Broadway’s stages, acting in shows like “The Producers” and “Honeymoon in Vegas,” but his own live show does beg the question, what does he do?
“I decided I wanted to be a song-and-dance man,” Danza said, adding that his most recent live show, “Tony Danza: Standards & Stories,” is one of the most successful things he’s ever written.
For the show, Danza and his four-piece band combine timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances.
“It has a real flow to it,” Danza said. “There’s a real connection with the audience. It’s funny, it’s fast-paced, it’s touching.”
Danza also performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connections to the music.
“I love singing with the band – it’s every Italian’s fantasy.” he said. “I think there’s very few things in life as much fun as singing in the band. I have the greatest band in the world.”
And Danza has received positive feedback on the production. He recalled a man coming up to him after a show in Florida, telling him, “You made some really good music.”
“That was the first time I ever heard that. It was so touching,” Danza said.
He said he feels a responsibility to give the people the best show he can.
“I used to joke if you don’t get your money’s worth, feel free to steal something on your way out. The club never likes that,” he said.
Danza added that he always tries something different, or introduces a new act to the live show, and he hopes to continue revamping and entertaining on stage.
“I’ve been writing a new (show), and I’ve been trying to come up with a clever title. ‘Standards & Stories’ has been so good to me, and then it hit me, ‘More Standards and Stories’,” he said.
Danza said he’s looking forward to his upcoming show at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
“I’m really excited, and I can’t wait to see the theatre,” Danza said, adding that one of the great things about doing the show is seeing theaters all across the country because, once he’s on stage, it’s like he’s home. “Tell you the truth, I realized a few years ago that it’s really the place where I’m the most happy, the place I’m most present, the place where I’m not thinking of anything else, but just trying to make people laugh, sing a song and dance. There’s nothing like it.”
“Tony Danza: Standards & Stories” will be at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown at 8 p.m., Friday, April 22. Tickets range from $25 to $40 and can be purchased by visiting www.statetheatre.info or by calling 724-439-1360.
For more information on Tony Danza, visit www.tonydanza.com.