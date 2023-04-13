The Geyer Performing Arts Center is offering a first-class experience, presenting the musical drama “Titanic” this weekend.
“It’s a very large undertaking,” said Tina Lepidi-Stewart, co-director of the production at the Scottdale theater. “It’s a show I've always wanted to direct.”
The musical tells the story of the passengers and crew of the RMS Titanic, which sank after hitting an iceberg during its maiden voyage on April 15, 1912.
“I love the history behind the show,” Lepidi-Stewart said, adding that she watched the Broadway show twice and fell in love with it. “I always had a fascination with the event.”
The musical is not a retelling of the 1997 movie "Titanic," so attendees shouldn't expect to find Jack and Kate (played by Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet in the film) on stage. Instead, the show leans on fictional versions of actual passengers aboard the ship.
“It’s very interesting,” Lepidi-Stewart said. “They grouped the characters according to the class, and that’s how they’re introduced.”
Lepidi-Stewart said the introductions take place during a 17-minute-long opening number, and the audience follows the characters as the story unfolds.
“They’re going to love the opening,” Lepidi-Stewart said.
In all, she said, 20 musical numbers will take the audience through the ship's departure and demise.
As she prepared for the show, one of the challenges Lepidi-Stewart found was trying to find props and costumes that are as historically accurate as possible, causing her to drive across three counties. The cast was also challenged by the Easter holiday, as some of the 54 people involved in the show are also involved in church-related plays or choir performances.
Those small hiccups aside, she said the cast is hardworking and put in the research time to make certain they are transporting the audience 111 years in the past.
“They are just as invested as I am in the show,” she said.
She also praised the creative staff involved with the musical including co-director Brandon Kerr, musical director Caleb Hixon, choreographer Leyna Wright and stage manager Jill Sharlock.
“Titanic” will be performed at the Geyer Performing Arts Center, 111 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 13, 14, 15, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.