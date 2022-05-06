Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras (TRYPO) has announced its spring concert, “Brand New Way,” which will take place Saturday, May 28 at 5 p.m. at Heinz Hall.
It will feature Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra member Irene Cheng and feature selections by Sibelius and Strauss as well as “Miniatures,” a string ensemble composition commissioned for the orchestra.
Festivities will begin when the doors open at 4 p.m., with ensemble performances in the lobby as guests arrive. Tickets are free, with a suggested donation. Attendees are encouraged to register for tickets in advance. VIP tickets, which includes reserved seating, are also available.
Proof of vaccination is not required for admission to Heinz Hall, though it will still be required for all backstage visitors and performers. Masks are no longer required.
For additional information, go online to www.trypo.org.