The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is moving the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival out of Point State Park and the area around it this year and into the Cultural District, festival organizers announced last week.
The shift is being made due to new rules and regulations for the park that have been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The festival will now be centered around a pop-up park and stage at Eighth Street and Penn Avenue.
The festival will start Friday, June 3 and conclude Sunday, June 12. It will be free and open to the public, and will feature 400 local, regional and national artists. Music headliners will be announced Wednesday, April 20 and the remaining lineup of local and regional artists will be revealed in May.
Additional information is available at TrustArts.org/TRAF.